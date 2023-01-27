Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.51.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

