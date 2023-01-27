Profund Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $264.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,940.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,390 shares of company stock valued at $59,027,155. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

