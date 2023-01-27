Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

