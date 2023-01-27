Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $487.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $574.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

