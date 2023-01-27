Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

