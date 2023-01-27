Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,334,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after buying an additional 136,305 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.43.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

