Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,644,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after acquiring an additional 132,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $175.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 199.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

