Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 375,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 229,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,577,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $131,080,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 7,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.