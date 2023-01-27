Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZI opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

