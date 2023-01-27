Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.58. 629,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,542. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

