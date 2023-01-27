Private Portfolio Partners LLC Invests $962,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after acquiring an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.61.

