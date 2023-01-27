Private Portfolio Partners LLC Invests $9.88 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 235,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,417 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,206,000 after acquiring an additional 561,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after buying an additional 1,009,573 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,400. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

