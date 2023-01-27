Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,420,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,298,000 after buying an additional 167,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,678,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $730.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,812. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

