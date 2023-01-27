Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.34. 677,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,291. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

