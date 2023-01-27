Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 37,517 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,005. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

