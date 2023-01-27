Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 1,634 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 287,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.