Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $37.98 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.