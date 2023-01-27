Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $37.98 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

