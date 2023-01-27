Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PINC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.56.

PINC stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 1,174.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

