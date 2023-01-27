Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,650,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Premier Biomedical Stock Performance

Premier Biomedical stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 11,153,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,853,247. Premier Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Premier Biomedical

Premier Biomedical, Inc is a research-based company, which engages in the development and discovery of medical products. It focuses on the development and distribution of hemp oil based topical pain relief products. The company was founded by Mitchell S. Felder on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

