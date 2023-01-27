Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 195,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 105,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Prairie Provident Resources Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.63.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Lithic Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, and Banff formations Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

