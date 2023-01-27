PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.70 on Monday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $159.16. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

