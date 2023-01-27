Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 84.8% in January

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Price Performance
Shares of MOTNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 270,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,644. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
About Powertap Hydrogen Capital
