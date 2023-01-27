Post Holdings Partnering (NYSE:PSPC) Shares Up 0.2%

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 2,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 100,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSPC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 780,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

