Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Approximately 2,148,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,667,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.85 ($0.11).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.07.

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class intranasally administered RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

