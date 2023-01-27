PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.23. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 552,507 shares changing hands.

PLx Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 606.91% and a negative return on equity of 291.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in PLx Pharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PLx Pharma by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PLx Pharma by 55.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 171.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 63.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Stories

