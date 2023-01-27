PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.23. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 552,507 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.
PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 606.91% and a negative return on equity of 291.11%.
PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
