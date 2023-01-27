Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $159,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,097. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

