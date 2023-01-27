Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $83.37 million and approximately $67,679.20 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001857 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00199633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00075000 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,332,932 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

