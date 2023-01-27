Pirate Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $82,755.82 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $83.96 million and approximately $82,755.82 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001856 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00199851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00074478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,334,708 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

