Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 77,466 shares.The stock last traded at $140.50 and had previously closed at $140.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

