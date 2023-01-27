Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Pinterest by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,191 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,511 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $189,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,541,473 shares of company stock valued at $62,414,710. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.77 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

