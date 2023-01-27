PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Down 84.5% in January

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 200,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,603. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.