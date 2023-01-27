Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

PSX stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.87. 792,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.