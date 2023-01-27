PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFXNZ stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

