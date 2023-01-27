Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Up 10.8%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 99,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 482,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,675,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 570,729 shares during the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 382,818 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 223,943 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

