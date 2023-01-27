P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.37

Shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.45. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 4,518 shares traded.

P&F Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a P/E ratio of 530.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P&F Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

