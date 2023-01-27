Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ Largest Position

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 440,532 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 27.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297,402 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $62,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $42,686,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,917,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,949 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 2,537,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,916,488. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.