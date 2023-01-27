Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,657 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,823,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,079,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

