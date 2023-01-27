Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 2,349 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $218.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

