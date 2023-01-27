Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $44.31 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Eastman Chemical worth $44,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,112,000 after purchasing an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 628,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 41.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after buying an additional 165,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

