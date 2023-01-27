Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $225.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

