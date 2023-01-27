Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 831,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $38,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.58 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

