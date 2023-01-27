Personal Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 109,283 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.73 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

