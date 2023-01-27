Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 7,626 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NWE opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

