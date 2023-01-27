Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 2,594 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $159.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

