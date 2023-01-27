Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 4,203 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $44,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $320.88 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $492.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

