Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 1,865 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after buying an additional 1,902,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,402,000 after buying an additional 1,782,697 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after buying an additional 1,645,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $95,086,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,299 shares of company stock valued at $47,598,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.05 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

