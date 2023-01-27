Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 40,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 293,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 12,528.51%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 985,353 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 333,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 220,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,490,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

