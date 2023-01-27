Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.46

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $11.01. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 3,406 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 3.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

