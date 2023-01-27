Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $186.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.