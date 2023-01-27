Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) CFO Sells $22,080.20 in Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) CFO Christopherd T. Guiffre sold 19,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $22,080.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.
Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Pear Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.33% and a negative net margin of 265.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on PEAR shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
About Pear Therapeutics
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
