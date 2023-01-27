Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) CFO Sells $22,080.20 in Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) CFO Christopherd T. Guiffre sold 19,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $22,080.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Pear Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.33% and a negative net margin of 265.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pear Therapeutics by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 603.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 195.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 610,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pear Therapeutics by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEAR shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.